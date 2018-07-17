James D. Welch

James Dee Welch, 84 of Silex died Friday, July 6, 2018 at Lincoln County Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Troy.

Funeral services were at noon Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex. Burial was in Old Alexandria Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

James was born Feb. 22, 1934, the son of Ralph Eugene and Catherine Genevieve Broyles Welch.

Survivors include his children, Veronica McIlveen and husband, John of Grand Junction, Colo., Jay Welch of Grand Junction, Colo., Kathy McCafferty and husband, Rick of Moscow Mills, Ralph Welch of Grand Junction, Colo., Pat Kerns and Cheryl of Moscow Mills, and Dean Kerns of Troy, and; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jeannie R. Kerns; one brother, Robert E. Welch and a sister, Wanda R. Kerns.

James lived most of his life in Silex. He served in the United States Army from April 8, 1954-April 6, 1956. James loved to fish, hunt and watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Serving as pallbearers were Eric McCafferty, Shawn McCafferty, Tyler McCafferty, Cory McIlveen, Shane McIlveen, Devin Welch, Brandon Welch and Derek Welch.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.