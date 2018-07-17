Mills Is Named New CEO At PCMH

Tylie Mills has been named the new Chief Executive Officer for Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Mills will replace Justin Selle the current CEO after his last day on Aug. 3, 2018.

“The PCMH Board is pleased to announce the hiring of Tylie Mills as the next CEO. We are excited to have a local person who is more than capable of leading our county hospital into the future” noted PCMH Chairman of the Board Kevin Keely. “Her experiences and education give her the leadership and knowledge that is needed in this ever-changing health care business,” he said.

“The Board looks forward to working with Mrs. Mills to grow our services and continue the great work Justin Selle has done for PCMH,” Keely concluded.

Mills is currently the Director of Nursing at PCMH and will transition into her new role over the next few weeks. Before her DON role she was the emergency department and EMS director for PCMH. Mills has her bachelors of science in Nursing and her masters in healthcare administration.

“I am honored and excited to serve my community as the new CEO of PCMH,” Mills said. “Ensuring high quality patient safety and care to our patients is my top priority. I plan to continue to assess our community needs and bring new services to our hospital to support the growing needs of our community. I am dedicated to becoming the choice of care for our community as well as providing a great place to work for our PMCH team,” she remarked.

Pike County Memorial Hospital is an award winning critical access serving the needs of the surrounding communities since 1928. To date, PCMH employs over 200 people and has continued to add services to the many programs offered at the hospital.