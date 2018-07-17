Peggy D. Warren

Peggy D. Warren, 75, of Vandalia died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Peggy was born Jan. 8, 1943, in St. Charles, the daughter of Bessie Cropp-Holman and Harry Edwards, but was raised lovingly by Clarence Holman Sr. Peggy was united in matrimony to Joseph Benjamin Salmon May 12, 1959, and to this union, two children were born Eric Salmon and Ramona L. Salmon Whayne.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Eric Salmon of Morgantown, W.V., and Ramona L. Whayne of Springfield; grandchildren, Megan Salmon of Paris, France, Christopher Salmon of New Orleans, La., Benjamin Salmon of New Orleans, La., and Erica Salmon of Seattle, Wash.; brothers, Donald Boyd and wife, Cree of Stafford, Texas, Clarence Holman Jr., and wife, Trudy of St. Peters, Fred Holman and wife, Mary of Sparks, Nev.; a daughter-in-law, Julie Salmon and son-in-law, James; sister-in-law, Cynthia Holman and many uncles and aunts including but not limited to Raymond Cropp Jr. and wife, Maggie, Charles Shelton and wife, Jeannie, Lewis Shelton, and Ronald Lee Shelton and wife, Yvonne plus a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who were like her sisters.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Roderick S. Holman and Mike Edwards, aunts, Jacqueline Bryant, Stella Wray and Florine Dixon; and special uncle Wilford Moore.

Peggy attended grade school at Lincoln School and Vandalia High in Vandalia, she was employed at Bobbie Brooks, Vandalia, Kamp Togs, Clarksville, Brown Shoe Company, Pittsfield, Ill., and she was lastly employed by Missouri Division of Child Services as a child care provider.

Peggy was a member of the Second Christian Church of Vandalia. Some of her enjoyments were reading, cooking, collecting salt and pepper shakers and recipes. Her biggest love was the fellowship with her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Christian Church of Vandalia or Dialysis Clinic Inc., Mexico, c/o Waters Funeral Home.