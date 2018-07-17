PSC Approves New Liberty Utilities Rates

The Missouri Public Service Commission formally approved Liberty Utilities’ request for a rate increase of approximately $4.6 million on June 7, 2018, effective July 1, 2018, for its Missouri natural gas customers.

Liberty Utilities serves approximately 53,400 customers in 25 Missouri counties. The agreement reflects a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% resulting from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Under the agreement, Liberty Utilities has consolidated its Northeast and West rate Districts. In addition, Liberty has also added a seasonal summer rate program for the combined district.

For a typical residential customer in the consolidated Northeast/West District, rates with increase by approximately $5.00 a month.

In the Southeast District, rates will increase by approximately $4 per month for a typical residential customer.