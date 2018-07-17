Willene Williams Henry

Willene Williams Henry born Jan. 1, 1922, to Alonzo “Lonnie” Webster Williams and Blanche Copenhaver Williams in the tiny community of Hildrey, near what is now Indian Creek Baptist Church.

Willene married William Fount Henry of Bowling Green on March 18, 1943. Willene and William had one son, William Fount “Billy” Henry, Jr. on Nov. 20, 1948.

William and Billy, her three brothers, Lillard, Vivian, and Kenneth Williams preceded her in death.

She leaves her daughter-in-law, Betty Henry; granddaughter, Kathryne Ann Moore; grandson, Joseph E. Moss II, great-grandsons, Collin Moore and Joseph E. Moss III and great-granddaughters, Sidney and Jordan Moss.

Willene’s beloved niece, Sue Williams Brotherton, only daughter of Vivian and Margie Williams preceded her in death. Sue’s children are Lee, Vivian, John, Scott and Linda. Lee was at the hospital every day with his optimism and Williams charm.

Ms. Willene or Hattie as many knew her died Monday, July 9, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield from complications of a risky surgery that she elected to undergo. It was her explicit wish to undergo the surgery, even though she was 96 years, so that she could continue living alone and be out of the constant pain. Willene’s quick wit and wonderful humor stayed with her to the Friday before her passing.

Her granddaughter, Kathryne, was by her side when she told “Kak” she just wanted to see William and Billy again and that she should understand that she just wanted to be out of pain and in a better place. She also made the statement, “ I have had a beautiful life”.

Willene worked at Farmers Mercantile Bank in Bowling Green until she retired and then she was not satisfied being at home so she took a clerk job at Bowling Green Pharmacy. Willene loved her friends. To name special friends would take this entire page up since everyone was special to this lovely lady. She had the ability, as one of her friends put it, to make you smile even though your day was upside down. She had the unique way of a cute little half smile that put life back into your soul.

Her christian role as a matriarch in the Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green was legend. Even when she was not feeling well she would make it to the funerals or chili suppers to help serve. She was also famous in her family for her oyster dressing at Thanksgiving dinners.

The St. Louis Cardinals were her lifelong passion. She and her friend, Joy Freeman Niemeyer, would talk on the phone for the entire game. If you happened to call her during the game (and she wasn’t on the phone with her friend) she would very politely let you know that she was watching the game and you knew to get off the phone.

Willene was a special friend of Mike Matheny who is the Cardinals manager and he contacted her while she was ill. One day Mike was hunting at the McCune farm and he wanted to bring his golden glove to Willene for her to keep. Willene kept that golden glove for two weeks and then decided she should return it to Mike before something catastrophic happened to the trophy. He took her to dinner when he was in the area…and of course she had the treatment of a queen when she went on Cardinal cruises.

This lady, Willene Williams Henry will be missed by her family greatly. However, the entire Pike County family will mourn her passing. Talley Saucier, her “adopted” daughter said it best, “Hattie was a pillar in the community”.

As per Willene’s last request; she wanted to be cremated and her ashes buried in a private ceremony in the family plot with William and Billy.

Many friends will want to do something to honor her life. If so, the Presbyterian Church and Pike County Home Health and Hospice would be her choice.​

However, if possible just watch a Cardinal game, wear your cardinal shirt and think of our late great Willene and her passion for the St. Louis Cardinals.