Xavion Kornell Bryant

Xavίon Kornell Bryant, 19, formerly of Fulton died Monday, July 9, 2018.

A memorial service was held at 8 p.m., Saturday at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. The family receive friends from 6 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home.

He was born Nov. 28, 1998 in Columbia, the son of Marlon Bryant and Stacey Saunders Henley.

His memory will forever be cherished by his family including his father, Marlon Bryant and Kristy Hunt of Vandalia; mother, Stacey Henley and husband, Jeff of Melbourne, Fla.; a brother, Kevin Henley of Fulton; two sisters, Dezireé Bryant of Houston, Texas, and Abigail Schumann of Moberly; grandparents, Charles Tate of Shorewood, Ill., Joyce Bryant of Slater, and Dean Maupin and wife, Shelly of Marshall; step-grandparents, Dan and Tammy Henley of O’Fallon, and Steve and Karen Hunt of Fulton; great-grandmother, Willa Mae Tate of Auxvasse; aunts and uncles, Crystal Gregory and husband, Ken, Christy Saunders, Tiffini Bryant, Sheldon Bryant, Kimberly Maupin, Cassie Tate, Corvin Tate, Cavelle Tate, and Chartaa Tate; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandmother, Brenda Saunders; and great-grandmothers, Sarah Bryant and Cleo Banks.

Xavίon was a graduate of Fulton High School Class of 2016. He was also known as “Buddy”. From birth it was such a fitting nickname for him. He was just that, everyone’s buddy. Xavίon was such a bright, loving, caring, funny, and talented young man who enjoyed being with his family.

He had a passion for cooking and a love for sports, basketball being his favorite. He will truly be missed by many.

Memorial donations are suggested to Suicide Prevention, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.