Geoff Cox

Geoff Cox, 22, of Silex died Monday, July 16, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood. Burial was in the New Liberty Cemetery in Silex.

Visitation was from 3-8 p.m., Thursday at Millwood Knights of Columbus Hall.

Geoff was born May 9, 1996 in St. Luke’s Hospital, the son of Edward Jerome and Margaret Jean Lewallen Cox.

Survivors include his parents, Jeannie and Jerry Cox of Silex; a brother, Greg Cox and wife, Krista of Winfield; one sister, Stephanie Ostmann and husband, Travis of Silex; nieces and nephews, Allie and Luke Ostmann, Ariel Piechoinski, Sabrina Huddleston, and Parker Cox; aunts and uncles, Marlene Lewallen and Leonard Hopke of Silex, Gardelia Akers of Troy, Thelma and Ken Luebrecht of Bowling Green, Larry and Renee Cox of Las Vegas, Nev., and Harry Cox of Silex.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Jessie Rue Cox, Raymond and Betty Lewallen; aunt and uncle, Donald and Nina Brandenburger.

Geoff grew up and lived in Silex his entire life and graduated Silex High School in 2014 where he was active in FFA, 4-H, band and golf. Geoff graduated in 2016 from State Technical School in Linn and two days later started working for Meyer Implement.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, working with his cattle, riding his side by side, playing pool, dancing, hanging out with his friends but most of all spending time with his family.

Pallbearers were Slade Pritchett, Anthony Flood, Maverick Wilmes, Malone Wilmes, Donnie Graver, Josh Adams, Matt Huber, and Kevin Paulsmeyer. Honorary pallbearers were Meyer Implement employees.

Memorials may be made to the family of Geoff Cox.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.