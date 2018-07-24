John Schmidt Jr.

John Schmidt Jr., 66, of Bowling Green died Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

John was born Jan. 11, 1952 in Hannibal the son of John Thomas Sr. and Jean Knight Schmidt.

Survivors include a son, Gary Schmidt and wife, Tiffany of Bowling Green; one daughter, Connie Schmidt of Golden, Colo.; three grandchildren, James Schmidt, Trayce Esquibel, Ashlee Schmidt; a brother, Ralph Knight of Bowling Green; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Robert Wayne Schmidt.

John grew up in Colorado and graduated from Golden, Colo., High School spending the years living between Bowling Green to be close to his mother and Golden, Colo., to be close to his father. He was Lutheran by faith and later baptized in the Christian Church.

John worked for PAR Electrical Contractors for 28 years as an equipment manager and was dedicated to his job. He enjoyed going to the NASCAR races, hunting, fishing, camping and riding Harleys.

Pallbearers will be Ralph Knight, Harold Schmidt, Jeff Stockvis, Justin Knight, Jason Knight, and Terry Woodruff. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Lashear and Jim Ferrel.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

