Local Bikers Take Part In RAGBRAI

A few local cyclists are taking part in the annual RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) this week.

The four bikers pictured above share a smile as they started the second day of the adventure across Iowa from Onawa to Davenport on Monday, July 23.

From left: Helen Crew (17th year), Brad Hufty (fifth year), Becky Graver (seventh year) and Brad Clark (first year).