Pike County Fair 2018 Is Underway!

Week Of Fun In Store For People Of All Ages

The 2018 Pike County Fair kicks into full swing tonight (Tuesday, July 24) with a week of fun and activities for people of all ages.

There were numerous events over the weekend including the cattle show on Saturday, 4-H Gymkana and the Gospel Sing community worship service on Sunday evening that was very well-attended.

Tuesday night children under 12 will be allowed free admission to the fair. There will also be a kid’s special at the food stand that includes a hot dog, small fry and soda for just $3.

Entertainment on Tuesday night will include Country Soul performing on the main stage at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by Mike Walker “Lasting Impressions” show at 8 p.m.

Fair Board President Tim Gamm noted that Walker has a strong following and puts on a great show. Walker does performances to such classic entertainers as Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, Brooks & Dunn, Alabama and even Elvis Presley.

Also on Tuesday night will be the Western Fun Horse Show in the horse arena starting at 6 p.m. and the dirt bike races will be at the motocross track at 7 p.m.

Small stage entertainment will include the Junior Miss Pike County and Ms Pike County contests beginning at 7 p.m. The Look-Alike contest will take place at 8:15 p.m.

Like years past, veterans will be allowed free entry to the fair on Wednesday night. The truck pull takes place on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on the Nolan Miller Pulling Track.

The small stage events include the Little Mister and Miss contest at 6:30 p.m. followed by musical entertainment by Bowling Green native Joey Wray at 8 p.m.

Wrestling will be featured in the horse arena on Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m. This will include tag team and heavyweight championship bouts from American Championship Wrestling.

Quad races will start at the motocross track on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Thursday night will feature the popular dirt drag-racing on the Nolan Miller Pulling Track at 7 p.m.

The Western Speed horse show will begin at 6 p.m. in the horse arena and the Pike County 4-H/FFA Sale will begin at 7 p.m. in the livestock barn.

The baby show will take place on the small stage starting at 6:30 p.m. and the diaper derby contest will immediately follow.

The ever-favorite demolition derby will anchor events on Friday night. The Power Wheels contest will start things off at 7 p.m. followed by the derby at 7:30 p.m.

Team penning will start at the horse arena at 6:30 p.m. and the small stage will feature the talent show at 6 p.m. and the Association of Fairs Public Speaking Contest at 6:30 p.m.

There is a full slate of activities lined up for Saturday starting with the horseshoe tournament at noon and cornhole tournament at 1 p.m.

The farm field tractor pull will take place on the Nolan Miller Pulling Track beginning at 1 p.m.

Small stage activities will include the pedal tractor pull at 2 p.m. A fashion show by Gypsy Soul Boutique will take place at 3 p.m. and the Boots and Buckles line dancers will perform at 4 p.m.

The night will conclude with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Champion Seed Western Series at 7:30 p.m.

The livestock barn will be full of activity all week. Sheep, goats and lambs will be shown on Tuesday, swine will be on Wednesday, and the pets will be on Friday.

The beer garden will also have entertainment every evening with a DJ on Wednesday and Thursday nights, Country Soul performing live on Friday and Riverside on Saturday night.

Find complete details in the Pike County Fair book and online at www.pikecountyfair.org.