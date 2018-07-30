Betty Ann Thomas

Betty Ann Thomas went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at home in Platte City surrounded by her four children.

Betty was born Feb. 24, 1928 in Paris to Leo and Gladys Eisele. On Oct. 18, 1947, Betty married the love of her life, Melvin Thomas, in Mexico. They had four children, Jim Thomas and wife, Nancy of Platte City, Roger Thomas and wife, Jeanne of Quincy, Ill., Candace and Paul Scheiter of Milton, Wash., and Bruce Thomas and wife, Debbie of Dearborn, and lived in the Mexico area, Maywood, and Quincy, Ill, then back to Mexico before moving in with Jim and Nancy in Platte City.

She is survived by all four children; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as a brother, Deanne Eisele of Farber; two cousins, Lena Rose Dollens and Darrell Hartley and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is reuniting in heaven not only with her Lord and Savior, but with Melvin, her mother and daddy, her younger brother, Dale and many other relatives and friends. There is a celebration going on now in heaven!

While living in Mexico, Betty, was a regular fixture at the YMCA where she enjoyed walking and honking the horn on her walker! She loved life and always had a good time and put a smile on everyone’s face she met. She was a member of Melrose Methodist Church in Quincy, Ill., and a member of Eastern Star.

A celebration of life was held at Arnold Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Sunday with interment at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., Sunday.

Memorials to Susan G. Komen For The Cure.