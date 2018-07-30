Help Wanted

AMBULATORY and wheelchair drivers needed. Deliver Medicaid patients to their appointments. Call 573-721-3777.

NEED ASSISTANCE for 79 year old man with dementia. Needs help with cooking, bathing, driving. Need all shifts, seven days a week. Send resume to Box 2, c/o The People’s Tribune, P.O. Box 440, Bowling Green, MO 63334. (x2-42)

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for mechanic/bus driver with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; 573-324-5441.

HELP WANTED The Aviary Recovery Center is looking for Nurses, Residential Technicians and Dietary Staff! If you are interested please visit our Career Page at www.aviaryrecoverycenter.com

HELP WANTED Country View Nursing Facility Looking For CNAs, LPNs & RNs. All shifts w/sign-on bonus – Now offering new base wage. Must Apply In Person. 2106 W. Main St. – Bowling Green

FARM WORKER – CLARKSVILLE Experience in cattle and row crops. Ability to operate tractor and truck. We offer year round, full time employment with attractive compensation and paid time off. Submit resumes or qualifications by email to hr@lfcocpa.com or fax to 314-514-8872.

WANTED SERVICE TECH Knowledge of both gas & diesel engines • Hydraulics • computer Oriented. Start out working on lawn units, recreational vehicle, compact tractors. Manufacture Product Schooling will be provided Must have own hand tools. Excellent health insurance benefits & uniforms provided. Meyer Implement Company 16398 Bus. Hwy. 61 N. Bowling Green 324-5261

HELP WANTED Service & Supply Cooperative is currently seeking an applicator/truck driver at our Vandalia branch. Must have or be able to obtain CDL. Please step by the office to pick up an application, 2727 Audrain Road 557.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Librarian. Candidates must have 60 college hours. Computer experience is necessary. Substitute Certificate required. The position will be open until a suitable candidate is hired. Contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; 573-324-5441.

TWIN PIKE FAMILY YMCA has positions available for: 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Program Director for the Bowling Green, BONCL and Frankford afterschool grant. Bowling Green 21st CCLC Site Coordinator. Bowling Green 21st CCLC Classroom Teacher. BONCL 21st CCLC Special Needs Aide, Classroom Aide or Paraprofessional. Clopton 21st CCLC Special Needs Aide. These positions will be filled immediately and applicants must be able to start work as soon as employment process can be completed. Qualified parties may send a resume to the YMCA 21st Century Community Learning Center, 614 Kelly Lane, Louisiana, MO 63353 or call Denise Ash at 573-470-0921 or Noveta Shepherd at 5753-754-4999. An application and job descriptions can be located at twinpikefamilyymca.org or an application will be sent to you upon request. The Twin Pike Family YMCA is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.