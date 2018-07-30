James ‘Jim’ Kevin Martin

James “Jim” Kevin Martin, 56, of Curryville died unexpectedly Monday, July 23, 2018, at his home.

Graveside services were at 4 p.m., Saturday at Curryville Cemetery. Minister Adas’ Jacyna officiated. A meal was served following the service at the First Baptist Church multi-purpose building in Vandalia.

The family was served by Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.

Jim was born May 25, 1962, in Quincy, Ill., the son of Bill and Sue Martin.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, James “Bill” William Martin and Anita of Quincy, Ill.; mother and step-father, Janet Sue Dillard and Ralph of Curryville; children, Jacob “Jake” James Martin and fiancé, Kaelyn Henderson of Curryville, and Charissa Marie Martin and significant other, Matt Yates of St. Louis; previous wife, Cheryl Maas of Vandalia; brothers-in-law, Richard Lane and wife, Donna, Junior Lane and wife, Tammy; and sister-in-law, Teresa Carson and husband, Jeff; step-brothers, Alan Cermak and wife, Kathy, and Brian Cermak; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Helen Marie Claus and Lucille Byxbe Martin; step-grandmother, Carolyn Edwards Claus; grandfathers, Harry Claus and Frank H. Martin; mother and father-in-law, Clem and Shirley Lane; and brother-in-law, John Franklin Lane III.

A talented musician, Jim could play just about any musical instrument by ear. He was well known throughout his life as an exceptional lead guitar player and singer/songwriter. Jim played lead guitar in several popular bands over the years, including Crosswinds, Overland Pass, Hit & Run, and Sugar Creek

Jim earned an accounting certificate from John Wood Community College and was employed in sales and as a service writer for many years. Jim enjoyed the simple things in life, such as living in the country, gardening, reading western novels, the companionship of his dog Nibbles, and occasionally cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and his favorite NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon. Jim’s biggest love was the time he cherished with his children and family.

Pallbearers were Jacob Martin, Matt Yates, Enos Schwartz, Lavon Schwartz, Jerry Malone, Donnie Walston, Gene Street and Doug Reeder. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Martin and Ralph Dillard.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Checks can be made payable to Waters Funeral Home.

