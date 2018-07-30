Timothy Joe ‘Tim’ Bealmear

Timothy Joe “Tim” Bealmear, 52, of Mexico died Monday, July 23, 2018, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico with Pastor Bob Stanford officiating. Burial followed services at Rock Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until time of service.

He was born Dec. 3, 1965, in Mexico, the son of Wallace and Mary Ann Feger Bealmear. On June 14, 1986, he married Penny Dameron in Curryville.

In addition to Penny he will be dearly missed by one son, Bryan Bealmear of St. Louis; his parents, Wallace and Mary Ann Bealmear of Mexico; two sisters, Kim Coughenour and husband, Rick of Moberly and Christina Michael and husband, Jason of Columbia; one nephew, Andrew Michael; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Donna Dameron of Curryville; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dameron of Curryville; four nieces; and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors and life in the country. He was a self-employed contractor and carpenter and his beautiful and meticulous work will live on and be a daily reminder of Tim for many.

Memorial donations may be made to Rock Hill Cemetery or Rush Hill Community Church, c/o Arnold Funeral Home.