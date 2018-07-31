Great Weather, Big Numbers At The Pike County Fair

The weather was gorgeous for another successful Pike County Fair last week that culminated with the big Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League truck and tractor pull on Saturday night.

Despite a little rain on Saturday afternoon and evening, Fair Board President Tim Gamm noted that the weather couldn’t have cooperated better for the week with mild temperatures for fair-goers.

“It was a great week. It looks like most of the numbers are up,” he remarked.

Gamm added there was a lot of positive feedback on the Saturday night truck and tractor pull, along with the other many events.

“I think everyone had a good time at the fair this year.”

The final numbers on this year’s fair will be released after all of the bills are reconciled.

Work will soon be underway on planning next year’s event.

Several changes were made at the fairgrounds this year including the addition of a permanent shelter next to the fair building. Folks were able to enjoy dinner outside the food stand without the tents that had been used before.

The small stage was also moved to a permanent shelter where the beer garden was formerly located.

The beer garden was moved to the commercial building this year as well.

Gamm noted that proceeds from the fair every year help the board make annual improvements at the fair grounds. The fair board will be looking to improve and expand on projects this year.

Those interested in volunteering their time should contact a current fair board member for more details. Gamm noted it takes a great deal of work to make the fair happen and commended the efforts of those who gave so generously of their time to this year’s event.

Find more photo highlights from the fair on pages 8-12 of this week’s edition and even more at www.thepeoplestribune.com.