Stump Speaking By Candidates Set For August Fifth

Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. will host a traditional stump speaking by political candidates.

The free public event is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Bowling Green Elementary Multipurpose Room, 700 W. Adams. Candidates for Pike County offices have been invited to attend and make brief presentations about their campaigns.

Pike County residents are urged to attend. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. is a not-for-profit, non-partisan organization that traditionally sponsors stump speaking events during election years. The term derives from an early American practice in which candidates for public offices traveled from town to town and gave their addresses atop sawed-off tree stumps.