Jeanette Smith

Alice Jeanette Smith, 68, of Stover, formerly of Middletown, died Friday, July 27, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone officiated. Burial was at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 9 a.m., until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

She was born June 4, 1950 in Wellsville to Dorothy Marie Nobe. She was married to Richard Dale Turnbough for 14 years. To this union were born a son, Richard L. Turnbough and wife, Nita of Moline, Ill., and a daughter, Crystal Turnbough and husband, Sean of Stover. She also survived by two sons, Robert W. Niffen and Jeffrey A. Niffen; five grandsons and one granddaughter; two brothers, Henry Oberhaus, Jr. and wife, Stacey of Lebanon, and Mike Vonvain and wife, Laura of Bowling Green; a sister, Pam Buck and husband, Jim of Vandalia; numerous step-brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandmother, Zelma Nobe, granddaughter, Leslie Marie Bowler, and a nephew, Jason Michael Vonvain.

Jeanette enjoyed taking pictures, talking to people, and had made numerous friends over the years.

Honorary pallbearers were Landon Bowler and Dawson Bowler. Pallbearers were Brock Cropp, Jeremy Oberhaus, Eddie Oberhaus, Jesse Thornton, Donnie Turnbough, and Richard Turnbough.

Memorials may be given to the Mt. Zion Cemetery, c/o the funeral home.