Karen Kaye Shaw

Karen Kaye Shaw, 61, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at her home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church in Vandalia with the Rev. Brian Lehenbauer officiating. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation was 4-8 p.m., Friday at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Karen was born April 6, 1957 in Mexico the daughter of Leslie and Velma M. Teague Shaw. On Oct. 25, 2008 in Bowling Green she married John R. Shaw. He survives.

Other survivors include daughters, Jennifer Williams and husband, Heath of Farber, Alison Carchi and husband, Daniel of Chicago, Ill., and Heather Schutz and Mattie Bedwell of St. Louis; step-daughters, Jill Marks and husband, Graham of St. Charles, and Andrea Reynolds and husband, Glenn of Jefferson City; grandchildren, Mallory Kate Williams, Audrey Grace Williams, A.J. Carchi, Gavin Carchi; step-grandchildren, Naomi and Lydia Marks, and Sam and Jake Reynolds; brothers, Don Shaw of Vandalia, Gary Shaw, and Alan Shaw of Vandalia; a sister, Jan Kirtlink of Perry; step-sisters, Kay Roberts of Arkansas, Sue Culwell of Middletown; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Karen grew up in Curryville and graduated from Van-Far High School in 1975. After married she moved to Bowling Green and worked as the city clerk in Vandalia for over 20 years.

Karen enjoyed sewing, baking cakes, riding motorcycles, but most of all loved her grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Leroy Schlueter, Dave Sanders, Darren Berry, Jeff Gay, Aaron Rentfro, and Alan Winders. Honorary pallbearers were City of Vandalia employees.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.