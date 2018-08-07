Kenneth Sharp

Kenneth Sharp, 87, of Bowling Green died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation was from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Kenneth was born June 2, 1931, the son of Otis Tazwell and Opal Alvina Marshall Sharp. He married Joann Scott Potter April 4, 1998 at the VFW in Bowling Green. She survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Karen Palmer of Columbia; step children, Virginia “Ginny” Hatfield of Bowling Green, Glen Palmer of North Carolina, Deanna Dean of Salem, Joyce Porter of Bowling Green and Jesse “Jay” Potter of Bowling Green; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kerry Ray Sharp; sisters, Pat Luebrecht, Helen Rouse and Doris Stuart.

Kenneth grew up in Perry, then lived in Vandalia and finally in Bowling Green. He was a Baptist by faith and was a member of the United States Marines. Kenneth drove a truck for 52 years, working for Holt, Bross Construction, LWK Company and Oliver Company out of Mexico.

He enjoyed coon hunting, watching Mollie B Polka Party, Young and the Restless, country western music, and loved to eat.

Serving as pallbearers were Bob Orf, Mike Atteberry, Jay Potter, Jackie Rouse, Zane Porter and Justin Dean. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Glen Palmer, Jerry Eastwood, Guy B. Willis, John Monroe, Eddie Hoover, Danny Rouse, Randy Porter and Chris Jeffiers.

Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics of Missouri.