Patricia Ann Campbell Bibb

Patricia Bibb, 80, of Louisiana, MO, passed away on July 21, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana, MO. The Rev. Art Moore will officiate. Burial will be at the Riverview Cemetery, Louisiana, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the church.

Patricia A. Campbell was born in Gary, IN on September 24, 1937 to Alice G. Turnbaugh Campbell and Clarence R. Campbell. She graduated from Louisiana High School in 1955 and married John E. Bibb on July 3, 1955 at the Centenary United Methodist Church where she was a lifelong member. They had 2 children, Beverly A. Bibb Goetsch and John R. Bibb.

After marriage, the couple had lived in Kansas City while Pat went to secretarial school and John went to automotive school. Patricia was a switchboard operator in the local Southwestern Bell Telephone office through 1957, worked in the office at Stark Bros. Nursery, then became the vari-typist at Midland Graphics Arts Company for 18 years. She then worked in the office at Louisiana Plastics for 5 years, and later worked as an 800-number operator, then supervisor, at the AT&T 800-number call center in Hannibal, MO from 1984 until her retirement in 2003. She had also operated a stained-glass business.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice in 2012 and Clarence in 1986, an infant sister, Linda Kay Campbell in 1947, her husband, John in 2007, and a grandson, James R. Goetsch III in 1999.

Survivors include her children, Beverly A. Bibb of Louisiana, MO and John R. Bibb (Mary) of O’Fallon, MO, 7 grandchildren, Elizabeth Goetsch Green (Nathan) of Bozeman, MT, Sarah Goetsch Fielding (Clay), John Paul Goetsch, and Rachael Goetsch all of St. Petersburg, FL, Jamie Parker, Taylor Bibb, and Joseph Bibb all of O’Fallon, MO, 2 great grandchildren, Samuel Green of Bozeman, MT, and Juniper Fielding of St. Petersburg, FL, and a brother, Dr. Charles R. Campbell (Patti) of Madison, FL. Other relatives are a cousin, Phillip Turnbaugh (Lois) and family of Louisiana, MO, and a cousin in-law, Shirley Bradshaw and family of Louisiana, MO.

Memorials may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or the Centenary United Methodist Church. Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, MO was in charge of arrangements.