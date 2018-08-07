Pike County Back-To-School Fair To Be Held On Aug. 11

The Pike County Community Care Partnership will be holding the 2018 Back-To-School Fair on Saturday, Aug.11 at the Pike County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until noon.

Representatives from more than 25 community agencies and organizations will be present to provide support and educate on services available to children and their families. They will also be passing out school supplies.

Participants are asked to visit all of the booths in order to claim their backpack full of school supplies. This fair is not income based and is open to any pre-school through high school youth and their parent or guardian. The fair is only open to students attending a school in Pike County.

Once again refreshments will be available, including hot dogs. There will also be outdoor activities along with vision and hearing screenings. One of the most popular services provided, free haircuts, will be offered again this year.

This fair would not be possible without the generous donations of local businesses, organizations, and grant monies.