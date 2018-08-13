Helen Anne Pratt

Helen Anne Pratt, 83, of Frankford died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services were at 12 p.m., Friday at First Christian Church in Frankford. The Rev. Gail Aurand officiated. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Frankford.

Friends and family were invited to Helen’s Life Celebration at a visitation that was held from 10 a.m., until the time of services Friday at the church.

The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Helen was born Sept. 30, 1934, in rural Pike County to Alfred “Dutch” and Helen Ruth Kenzler Halliburton.

Helen was married to Albert McMillen in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1972. She later married Jim Pratt on Dec. 17, 1976. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2018.

Survivors include five children, Dennis McMillen and wife, Debby of Center, Jan Beshears of Bowling Green, Terry McMillen and wife, Judy of Paris, Mike McMillen and wife, Leslie of Frankford, and Brad McMillen and wife, Christine of St. Peters; two step-children, Ron Pratt and wife, Lauri of Colorado, and Tracy Jo Smith of Rolla. Helen is also survived by a brother, William “Bill” Halliburton; and one step-brother, Dick Hedges, 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Willene Halliburton and two step-brothers, Jim Hedges and Kenny Oliver.

Helen was a graduate of Louisiana High School. Later while her children were in school, Helen operated the D&H Café in Frankford with her sister in law, Dorothy Yaney until Helen’s husband, Albert passed away in 1972.

She then went to work at Bridal Original in Bowling Green, where she worked until the store’s closing and Helen then retired. Helen was busy in her retirement however as she continued to work, first as Frankford city clerk, then as mayor of Frankford and finally working at Mudd-Veach Funeral Home in Frankford.

Away from work Helen loved to travel and camp with her family and friends. Trips to the Wisconsin Dells and Colorado were among Helen’s favorites along with camping trips to Mark Twain Lake. A gifted quilter, Helen made numerous quilts over the years, while also being a talented seamstress that could patch, hem or mend any pair of jeans.

Helen took pleasure in playing cards with friends as well as her daily crossword puzzles that she enjoyed solving. St. Louis Cardinals Baseball was always followed the entire season and episodes of the game show Jeopardy were rarely missed. Helen’s coconut cream pie, homemade egg noodles and apple dumplings were among her family’s most favorite treats at family gatherings.

Joining her friends for morning coffee at the Shortline 66 in Frankford were times that Helen always enjoyed. Helen cherished most the moments she shared with family and friends.

Helen was an active volunteer with Relay for Life in our area because of her fight with metastatic breast cancer. Helen was also active with the Red Hat Society and the Frankford Quilt Guild.

She was a long-time active member of the First Christian Church of Frankford, where she was active in the AWANA program and also with the Christian Crusaders.

Pallbearers were Danielle McMillen, Darrah McMillen, Albert Beshears, Kristen Hampton, Ashlee Beshears, Amy Jackson, Adam Jackson, Shelton McMillen and Toni Doggett. Honorary pallbearers were Norma Jean House, Catherine Houchins, Judy Marshall, Mary Catherine Brown, Carol Ford, Neta Elder, Frankie Ince, and Carol Shinn.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Frankford, Pike County Home Health and Hospice or Fairview Cemetery Association.

Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com