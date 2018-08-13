Help Wanted

FULL-TIME breakfast & Lunch cook. We will train if you have basic kitchen skills. 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., five days per week. The Eagle’s Nest Cafe, 217 Georgia Street, Louisiana. Professional references regarding attendance, cleanliness, honesty, customer service skills etc. required for consideration. Call 573-754-9888 for interview appointment. (x2-45)

PART-TIME Veterinary Assistant/Technician/Receptionist: Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, checking people in/out, assisting in surgery, taking x-rays, cleaning & dispensing medication. Appli-cants must be able to multi task & lift at least 50 pounds. Salary is based on experience. Please send resume to: 201 S. 3rd St., Louisiana, MO 63353. (X2-45)

OVERNIGHT personal care aide, 10 p.m.-8 a.m. (No sleep hours), 3-7 nites a month for disabled man/Quentin in B.G. Prefer experience w/ceiling lifts and electric wheelchair. Leave message 784-2207.

PART-TIME HELP NEEDED County Market Pharmacy Afternoon 1-5:30 p.m. 4 hours every other Saturday. No Sundays or Major Holidays. Apply online at www.jobsNFI.com County Market Pharmacy 1555 Hwy 54 West Vandalia, MO 63382 Joe Salois – Pharmacist

FARM WORKER – CLARKSVILLE Experience in cattle and row crops. Ability to operate tractor and truck. We offer year round, full time employment with attractive compensation and paid time off. Submit resumes or qualifications by email to hr@lfco-cpa.com or fax to 314-514-8872.

BE PART OF THE MODOT TEAM! MoDOT IS NOW HIRING FULL-TIME MAINTENANCE WORKERS FOR THE THE WAYLAND, MOBERLY, SHELBINA, MEXICO, HANNIBAL, ELSBERRY AND WARRENTON MAINTENANCE FACILITIES Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress! MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Maintenance workers perform general duties related to maintaining Missouri’s roadways and facilities. Starting salary for these opportunities is $14.25/hour with complete benefit package. Career ladder opportunities are available with this position. Qualified applicants will have a valid operator’s license and a passing grade on the written portion of the CDL exam; or a Class B CDL with tanker endorsement and no air brake restrictions. To be considered for these opportunities apply on-line at www.modot.org by August 20, 2018. Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V