Mary Huff-Oxford

Mary Huff-Oxford, 100, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 in Bowling Green.

She was born in Bellflower Jan. 12, 1918 to Thomas Thyle and Zella DeBerry Huff.

Mary lived all over the United States and the world including Germany and Saudi Arabia and has led an exciting life of travel and adventure. She was known as an independent and strong woman traveling to places and doing things not many woman did in earlier times.

She celebrated her century birthday in January at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green with many friends and admirers and was interviewed by the Bowling Green Times for articles in both 2017 and 2018….offering insight into a “mysterious life” and hints to longevity (don’t drink whiskey, just water!).

She is survived by nieces, Roberta Maxine Barlow of Yuba City, Calif., and Nell Darlene Wilson of Auburndale, Fla., and a nephew, William Huff III of Canton, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas T. Huff and William H. Huff II; and a sister, Evelyn Miller.

Mary donated her body for science.

