Scott Joseph Ray

Scott Joseph Ray, 32, of Bowling Green died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at SSM St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St, Louis. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiated by the Rev. Jeffery Dock. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation will be Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m.

Scott was born in Hannibal on Jan. 21, 1986, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He lived there until the age of two when he moved to Bowling Green. Scott was baptized at the University of Missouri Hospital- Columbia. He attended Good Shephard Lutheran Church of Bowling Green.

Scott is survived by his mom, Judy; his aunt, Ruth Scott and Joshua of New Melle; cousins, Jean Thomas and husband, Mark, Kellen, Madison, and Riley of Moscow Mills, and James Scott and wife, Julia of O’Fallon. He is also survived by his uncle Joe Scott of Lomita, Calif.; and cousins, Alexis Bowers and husband, Blake and Liam of Burlington, N.C., and Michael Scott and Zoe of San Diego, Calif.. He is also survived by his dad, Derrell Ray and wife, Vickie and Janie of Jackson; and his best friend, Brooke Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Morris and Minnie Lou Scott, Gus and Gladys Ray, and his uncle, Jim Scott.

Scott attended Connie’s Kiddie Corner, The Learning Center, and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2005. While in school, Scott was a member of the FFA and the BGHS band.

After graduation, Scott worked at the Pike County Agency for Developmentally Disabled-Community Living Skills (CLS). While at CLS, Scott helped the community and volunteered at many places: USDA, Bowling Green Police Department, Louisiana Elementary School, Bowling Green Elementary School, St. Clement Church, Bowling Green Head Start, and Bowling Green Library.

Scott was also an honorary member of the Bowling Green Jaycees. He was very active with Pike County People First. He loved helping and attending the Pike County Fair every summer. He also helped the Louisiana Elementary Boosters put on their annual carnival. Since the age of six, Scott loved going to Wonderland Camp every summer. He played baseball for the Challengers and basketball for Special Olympics. Scott liked swimming, going to concerts, singing, fishing, and being with the people he loved. He also had a passion to travel by getting into the van and traveling whether it be a day trip or a long vacation. Scott was always ready to go somewhere.

He truly loved life. He loved to help people. Scott was known for his laughter and most of all his smile. His three greatest loves in this world were his mom, country music, and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Hopke, Sean Meier, Boyd Shotton, Tom Sitton, Joe Sumowski, and Mike Chidster.

Memorials can be made to Wonderland Camp in Rocky Mount or the Cardinal Baseball by Scott Ray Memorial.