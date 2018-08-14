Debbie Hopke Is Named Eastern Mo YMCA Director

The Mexico Area Family YMCA is pleased to announce and welcome Debbie Hopke as the branch director for the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA in Vandalia.

As the director, she will oversee all branch operations. She will also focus on developing community partnerships and raising funds for the YMCA.

Lori Brandow, CEO of The Mexico Area Family YMCA, says Hopke is the perfect person for this position. “Debbie’s broad range of experience, dedication to our mission and passion for the communities this Y will serve is why she will be a great asset to our association.”

Debbie brings over 35 years of management experience to the YMCA with emphasis in purchasing, marketing, customer service, human resources, and budgeting.

Debbie has been involved with the YMCA since the feasibility committee formed in 2011. She led the operations/sustainability task force for the original YMCA steering committee and has been an active member of the Vandalia Recreation Corporation board for several years. Debbie serves as an alderman for Ward 3, Vandalia.

Debbie and her husband, Daryl, both grew up in Laddonia and have lived in Vandalia since 1981. They have two married daughters and two granddaughters.

Debbie is looking forward to her new role at the Eastern MO Family YMCA. “I am honored and excited to serve as Branch Director at a YMCA in the heart of Vandalia and surrounding towns. The YMCA has unlimited opportunities and programs that can be offered to build physical, social, mental and spiritual strength for all ages. I look forward to sharing the YMCA values and commitment with the entire community.”