Golden Hill Plein Air Donates To LHS

The Golden Hills Plein Air committee members Martha Weston and Dennis Babbitt (left), presented a check for more than $2,000 to Amanda DePriest, head of the Louisiana High School Art Department, and Todd Smith, Superintendent of Louisiana School district (right).

The monies were a result of success of the Golden Hills Plein Air that is held each September. This year the event, which is now being sponsored by the Raintree Arts Council, will be held on Sept.8.

Artists come to town from around the region, including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, to paint “en plein air”.

The works that are completed that day along with others are shown at a reception and sale that is free to the public.

This year the reception will be held at the Elks Lodge on Georgia Street from 5:30-7 p.m.

All are welcome to come and visit with the artists and view the works for sale.