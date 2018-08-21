Elks Donate To Veterans

The 11th Annual Clarence Luebrecht Veterans Appreciation hog roast was held Saturday Aug. 18 with approximately 100 in attendance including nine residents from the Mexico Veterans Home.

Exalted Ruler Danny Wood presented two checks to the Veterans Home Activity Therapist Nicole Maggard, $750 which was raised by donations at the July 4th Veterans Breakfast and $500 which was donated anonymously by a Louisiana Elks Lodge member.

More than $400 was donated during the event and that also will be sent to the Veterans Home for their programs. Each Veterans Home resident in attendance also went back to Mexico with a Walmart gift card from the Elks.

E.R. Wood expressed his appreciation to all Veterans and a special thank you for all the Legion Riders/Patriot Guard Riders that escorted the van from the Mexico Veterans Home.