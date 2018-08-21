Niemeyer Selected To Perform With FFA Band

Kimberly Niemeyer, a member of the Bowlng Green FFA Chapter, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 24-27 during the 2018 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind.

Niemeyer, a junior at BGHS and the daughter of Roy and Tina Nieneyer, has been selected to play the flute in the National FFA Band.

Nieneyer submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Niemeyer will join fellow band members in Indianapolis, Ind., for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

Corteva Agri-science – ag division of Dow-DuPont sponsors the National FFA Band.