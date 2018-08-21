PCMH Named One Of 66 Critical Access Hospitals To Know

Pike County Memorial Hospital has been named as one of “66 Critical Access Hospitals to Know” in a list published on Aug. 16 by Becker’s Hospital Review, a monthly publication for healthcare executives.

This list features critical access hospitals that have demonstrated excellence in caring for their communities. Critical access hospital must have no more than 25 inpatient beds, an annual average length of stay of no more than 96 hours for acute care, offer 24/7 emergency care and be located in a rural community. Providing quality healthcare in a rural setting presents its own set of specific challenges, but these organizations are rising above to meet the needs of their patients.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on awards and recognitions they have received. Specifically, the team looked at iVantage Health Analytics’ list of Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, the National Rural Health Association’s list of Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, patient satisfaction scores from CMS’ Hospital Compare and various Healthgrades awards.

“We are very proud to be one of only two critical access hospitals in Missouri to be included on this list,” said Tylie Mills, CEO. “It recognizes the hard work and dedication that hospital employees, physicians and board members have put in over the years to make Pike County Memorial Hospital a great place to receive excellent, patient-centered care, close to home.”