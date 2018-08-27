Anthony Louis Frazier

Anthony Louis Frazier, 50, of Kuwait, formerly of Bowling Green died suddenly Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 in Mahbula, Kuwait.

Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with final burial to be held in the Dominican Republic.

Anthony was born July 26, 1968 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Monte Bright and Alesia Marie Frazier. He was married to Rita Frazier and to this union a daughter was born. He later married Maria Nunez.

Survivors include wife, Marie Nunez of Philadelphia, Penn.; daughter, Ashley Frazier of LaMesa, Calif.; mother, Alesia White and husband, Don of Foristell; father Monte Bright of Hannibal; one granddaughter; brothers, Ben Green and Brian Green of Bowling Green; sisters Andrea Jones of Greensville, S.C., Coletta and Clorice Green of Kansas City; aunts and uncles, Clarence Frazier and wife, Joyce, Paula Wright and husband, Charles, Mary Lear and husband, Charles and Myrna Hall and husband, Dukie.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, grandparents, and great-grandparents.

Anthony was raised in Bowling Green, moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1985 and graduated from Dayton High School in 1986. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 10 years. After he was honorably discharged he moved to Mesa, Ariz., where he served as a firefighter.

For the past 22 years Anthony worked for Vectrus International on a government contract in Afghanistan and spent the last four years in Kuwait as a fire fighter on a U.S. military base. Anthony liked horses and being by the ocean.

