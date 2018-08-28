BTUF Has Successful Farm To Table Dinner

The nearly 60 people in attendance at St. Louis University’s Henry Lay Center enjoyed a scrumptious, five-course meal recently.

After last year’s success, the Buffalo Township United Fund (BTUF) held its second annual “Farm to Table” fundraiser dinner in late June. All food items were locally sourced, the vast majority of which was grown or produced in Pike County.

The BTUF board’s “kitchen crew” worked tirelessly throughout the day preparing the meal and plating it that evening. Other board members and some spouses served the appetizers and other courses to the guests.

“The entire board worked very hard to make this a special evening for our supporters and it exceeded our expectations,” BTUF President Walter Logan said. By the end of the evening over $25,000 in donations and pledges had been raised to help the 14 agencies which BTUF supports.

“We appreciate so very much the generous donations made during the evening by those attending, especially the donation made by Charlie and Mary Perkins of Trailerman Trailers,” said Logan.

The funds BTUF raises are in turn paid out to the following recipient agencies who serve area residents: AVENUES, Boy Scout Troop 156, CHART, Louisiana Girl Scouts, Pike County Head Start, Kids in Motion, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Louisiana Ministerial Alliance, Louisiana Area Historical Museum, Louisiana Recreation Association, Pike County Council on Aging, Raintree Arts Council, Louisiana Reach and Rise and RSVP. Over the last decade, BTUF has raised and paid out over $300,000 to our recipient agencies. As the BTUF board members like to say, Neighbors helping neighbors!

BTUF accepts donations of any size year-round and all are tax deductible. Anyone wishing to make a donation may send it to Buffalo Township United Fund, P.O. Box 501, Louisiana, MO 63353.

If any business is interested in offering their employees to opportunity to make a pledge to BTUF and paying it via payroll deduction, feel free to contact Walter Logan at 573-795-1647.