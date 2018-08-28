Keeping An Eye On Progress

The new Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana is past the halfway point to completion.

Changes to the bridge are visible every day. All of the piers have been set and the steel girders are being put in place before the bridge’s concrete deck is installed.

The People’s Tribune will include a photo every week from now to completion as work continues as a scrapbook to one of the biggest projects the area has seen.

When finished the bridge will be more than twice the width it is now at 44-feet wide and will have a price tag of just over $60 million.