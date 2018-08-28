Pike Bicentennial Committee Plans Cross-County Torch Relay, Concert On Saturday, Sept. 1

The Pike County Bicentennial committee has numerous activities lined up to mark the 200th anniversary of the county including a cross-county torch relay followed by a free concert on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Bicentennial torch will be passed from one town in Pike County to the next starting in Clarksville at 1 p.m. and ending in Louisiana at about 5:30 p.m.

All residents are encouraged to join in the fun as the caravan goes from town to town by vehicle with a stop in each of the 13 locations in Pike County to pass the torch.

Those interested in participating should plan to meet at the Clarksville riverfront at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. The journey will then start off to Annada where the torch will be passed at the church at about 1:30 p.m., then it’s on to Paynesville General Store at about 1:45 p.m. From there the relay will continue to St. John’s Church in Eolia at about 2 p.m. The relay continues to New Hartford at 2:35 p.m. then the Ashley Community Center at about 2:50 p.m. The caravan is expected to arrive in St. Clement next at the church at 3 p.m., then it’s on to New Harmony and Curryville by 3:45 p.m. The relay will go to Bowling Green to city hall at 4 p.m.

After Bowling Green the relay will continue to the Frankford Post Office where relayers are expected to arrive at about 4:25 p.m. Ashburn is the next destination and then the relay will come to an end at the Louisiana riverfront at about 5:30 p.m.

The relay is a fun way to visit every community in Pike County and really celebrate 200 years of shared history.

A free concert will be held at the American Legion Hall in Louisiana to cap off the event. “A Salute To America’s Heroes” will feature the Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble. Shades of Blue is a group of 18 professional enlisted musicians whose repertoire ranges from traditional big band jazz, to be-bop and swing, to modern jazz.

According to the group one is just as likely to hear the music of contemporary composers as the classic sounds of Count Basie or Glenn Miller at a Shades of Blue concert.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is open to everyone. The American Legion Hall in Louisiana is located at 420 Kelly Lane.

Find more information about the torch relay and the concert by visiting the Bicentennial page on Facebook (Pike Co Mo Bicentennial) or by emailing Pikemobicentennial@gmail.com or contact Karen Arico at 314-941-0210.