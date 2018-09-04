Bicentennial Torch Relay

The Bicentennial torch relay started at the Clarksville riverfront on Saturday, Sept. 1 and ended at the Louisiana riverfront following stops in 13 communities in celebration of Pike County’s 200th anniversary.

Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm presented the torch to Clarksville Mayor JoAnne Smiley, VFW Post 4610 Commander Herbert Everett and Auxiliary President Mary Tarpein. Also pictured Sheriff Stephen Korte, who led the relay, along with Bicentennial chair Karen Arico and Tarpein’s granddaughter Addison Scherder.

