Full Slate Of Activities Lined Up For Champ Clark Heritage Festival

Another full slate of activities has been lined up for the annual Champ Clark Heritage Festival in Bowling Green will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The event starts with a free pancake breakfast for the community at First United Methodist Church from 7-9 a.m.

Activities on the square will kick off at 9 a.m. with food and craft vendors and exhibitors opening. There will be over 80 types of booths at this year’s event.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting in the Bowling Green High School parking lot with the same route as last year. The parade will go down West Adams Street, turn left onto Court Street, then turn left onto Church Street.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade is the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. In addition to local bands the parade will also feature the 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood.

Visitors will also want to check out the Car and Truck Show which is sponsored by the Bowling Green Lions Club. There will also be vintage tractors, cars and stationary motors on display sponsored by the Vintage Machinery Club.

The Pike-Lincoln Quilt Guild will hold the Heritage Quilt Show in the lobby of Community State Bank from 9-11:30 a.m.

Live music will start at noon with a performance by Michael Moore until 2 p.m. near the food court and beer garden.

Sarrah Gigous, Executive Director for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, noted that raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a brand new ATV.

“We have a wide variety of artisans and vendors this year including the addition of several new types of food choices,” Gigous remarked. “So come hungry and join us for a day filled with fun!”

Follow us at Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to stay up to date on all the Festival activities and events throughout the year.