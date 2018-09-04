James ‘Jim’ A. Wood

James “Jim” A. Wood, 74, met his Lord and Savior Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He was born Nov. 9, 1943 in Alton, Ill., to Hugh A. and Virginia M. Peterson Wood. He was a graduate of Louisiana High School in 1961. Following graduation, he served with the United States Army in Schwabish Hall, Germany from 1965-67. After returning from Germany, he married the love of his life, Rebecca A. Muff Nov. 17, 1967. They were married 50 years this past November.

Jim was a member of Local 513 for 56 years. He was a certified crane operator. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 370 participating with the color guard and past commander of the post.

He was a member the Elmwood Community Church, served on the Louisiana, City Council from 2012-15, and a member of the Elks Lodge for 41 years.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Wood; his fur baby, Toby; two daughters, Jamie Wood Turco and husband, Timothy, and Sarah Wood Haines and husband, Bill; three grandchildren, Kelcie Bentley Harmon and husband, Jason, Olivia Haines, and William “Bly” Haines VI; one great-granddaughter, Lilian Harmon; a sister, Lisa Wood Watts; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Anyone who knew Jim, knew he loved God and life, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

His hobbies were fishing, hunting, and boat races. He was able to attend an Honor Flight in Washington DC with his grandson on May 12, 2017.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Wood Howard.

Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to Pike County Home Care and Hospice, Shriner’s Hospital, or Elmwood Community Church, c/o the funeral home.