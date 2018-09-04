Kathryn Marie Steinhage

Kathryn Marie Steinhage, 83, died suddenly Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at noon Tuesday (today) at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Ruth Ann Jones officiated. Burial was at Eolia Cemetery.

Visitation was Tuesday (today) from 11 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home.

Kathryn was born Aug. 10, 1935 in Clarksville, the only child of August William and Verdier Elizabeth Turner Steinhage. Her paternal grandparents were August Henrich and Maria Dorthea (Brunsworth) Steinhage and her maternal grandparents were Berry Verdier and Dediar Alice (Worlledge) Turner, all of Eolia. She never married.

Survivors include five beloved first cousins and numerous second cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

She was happily raised on a farm in rural Clarksville, attended Clarksville Grade School and Malvern B. Clopton High School with the class of 1955. Kathryn lived at Ruth Jensen Village in Bowling Green for 30 years prior to entering a nursing home.

Kathryn was a unique person who loved to tell stories of her early years, being with family and eating a good meal. Her favorite activities were being outdoors, playing bingo and creating pot holders on her loom. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to Clarksville Methodist Church or Clopton Alumni Association, c/o the funeral home.