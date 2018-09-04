Lady Cats Celebrate State Championship With Sign

Members of last season’s state championship Bowling Green Lady Cats’ team gathered on Saturday, Sept. 1 for the unveiling of a new sign at the ball field commemorating the Class 2 title.

The sign includes a team picture and the names and jersey numbers of each girl on the team, along with Coach Dean Streed and Assistant Coach JaCee Hickerson.

Lady Cats Blank Louisiana

The Bowling Green Lady Cats opened their home schedule with back-to-back wins on Tuesday and Thursday to even their season record at 3-3.

On Tuesday the Lady Cats shut down the always powerful Highland Cougars earning a 7-0 win.

Sarah Harness picked up the win and had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the first, stroking a two run single.

Morgen Billings added a RBI double for Bowling Green in the home-opening win.

On Thursday, Bowling Green blanked another opponent, downing Louisiana by an identical 7-0 score.

Bowling Green took the lead early as Gabi Deters sliced a one out triple to right field.

The aggressive Lady Cat catcher scored a batter later when Harness popped out to short, tagging up and crossing the plate easily for a 1-0 lead.

The next batter, Jade Meier muscled a two-two pitch over the fence past the scoreboard in left to double the lead after one inning.

Harness struck out the side for the second consecutive inning in the top of the second, then Tanner Turner added to the Bowling Green lead with a RBI single in the bottom half.

Harness struck out 16 Lady Bulldogs in the game and allowed only two hits. Only one Louisiana runner reached second base in the ballgame.

Grace Dameron added a two run home run for Bowling Green in the bottom of the third and Deters lined a two run shot over the right-center field fence for a 7-0 lead.

The Lady Cats loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, but Abby Moore snagged a potential bases clearing extra base hit by Turner with an over the head running catch to stop the inning.

Gabi Deters earned the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game in the win.

Bowling Green will return to action tonight at Elsberry and will host Mark Twain on Thursday and travel to South Callaway on Friday.

Louisiana fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss despite playing well in their first few outings.

The Lady Bulldogs were also blanked by Palmyra on Tuesday last week, 15-0.

The Lady Bulldogs will host Silex tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 4) and will travel to Van-Far on Thursday before competing in the Elsberry Tournament on Saturday.

Lady Owls Soar Past Sturgeon

Carson Harlan showed timely hitting on Tuesday, driving in four on two hits to lead Lady Owls past Sturgeon 14-1.

Harlan drove in runs on a double in the first and a single in the second. Lady Owls got things moving in the first inning, when Makayla Schneider singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Halle Mueller got the start for Owls. She allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out 10.

Owls tallied 14 hits. Schneider, Lexie Plackemeier, Abi McAnulty, Kasey Hinkebein, Harlon, and Taylor Howard each racked up multiple hits for Owls. M. Schneider led Owls with three hits in three at bats. Owls didn’t commit a single error in the field.

“The girls came out ready to play from the start. They had great approaches in their at bats which showed in having 14 hits on the night and scoring runs in each inning,” noted Coach Rebecca Lipsey.

The Lady Owls were shut out by Winfield later in the week, 13-0.

The team will travel to Louisiana tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 4) and to Community R-VI on Friday.

Find more photo highlights local softball action in next week’s edition.