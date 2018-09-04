Patricia ‘Pat’ Bail Buchanan

It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia “Pat” Ann Buchanan announces her death Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at the age of 82.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in, Louisiana.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with ceremony to follow at noon performed by the Rev. Nick Larson of Broadway Christian Church

Pat was born in Sedalia April 30, 1936 to Frank and Dorothy McCarty. Pat was a graduate of Haven High School in Haven, Kan., and attended Kansas State. Pat spent the better part of 35 years with MFA Grain Elevator in Louisiana where she was a smiling face to all who entered its doors.

She was loved by everyone’s life she touched. Pat found the love of her life twice. She was married to Robert “Bob” Bail for 33 years until his death and Ben “Buck” Buchanan for 15 years until his death in 2010.

Pat loved to explore life, advocate for her community, cook and travel to see new places. She was a beloved member of the Broadway Christian Church where she resided in Columbia.

Patricia will be forever remembered by her family, children, Cynthia Allen and husband, John and Michael Bail. Pat will also be fondly remembered as Mimi by her grandchildren, Jeremiah Johnson and wife, Dusti, Ashley Tudor and husband, Mark, Megan Urton and husband, Ryan, and Monica Bail, and her beloved brother, Don McCarty and wife, Sherry. Great-grandchildren, Piper and Lacy Johnson, Aubree and Colin Urton.

Suggested memorials may be made in memory of Pat to Broadway Christian Church or Louisiana Elkettes.