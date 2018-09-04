Woman Faces Stealing Charges For Thefts From Vehicles At R-I School

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte reports a woman has been arrested and charged with a string of thefts from vehicles at the Bowling Green R-I school campuses.

Tammy L. Pruitt, 44, most recently of Bowling Green, was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 30 and has been charged with the class D felony of stealing. Bond was set at $10,000, cash only.

Korte said thefts of items from vehicles were reported last week. A picture of the suspect was obtained from the school’s security system. The photo was subsequently distributed on social media and by members of the public as well as an on-duty Bowling Green police officer. The officer located Pruitt and took her into custody for the alleged crimes.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.