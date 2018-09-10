Help Wanted

LEGAL SECRETARY/PARALEGAL Law firm of McIlroy and Millan in Bowling Green seeks legal secretary/paralegal with prior experience. Send resume with experience, skills (including typing speed and software experience) and salary requirements to: malaine_hagemeier@mcilroyandmillan.com or to 220 W. Church St., Bowling Green MO 63334.

HELP WANTED Country View Nursing Facility is seeking CNAs – Certified Nursing Assistants. Apply in person 2106 West Main – Bowling Green 573-324-2216 EOE

HELP WANTED Case Management Administrative Assistant working with persons who have developmental disabilities. This full time position requires Minimum high school graduate with 2 years of office experience. Must have billing experience, secretarial and computer experience required. Must have superior organizational and communication skills. Good benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. EOE. Champ Clark Service Coordination, 912 Highway 161, Bowling Green, Mo 63334, (573) 324-6226.

NOW HIRING! True Manufacturing is looking for Production Team Members On Day Shift In Bowling Green, Mo. Visit www.truemfg.com/careers