James ‘Jim’ Keeser

James “Jim” Keeser, 59, of Eolia died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 after tough cancer fight.

A gathering of friends and family was held Thursday from 4:30-7 p.m., at Baue Funeral Home with a celebration of life at 6 p.m.

He is survived by his parents, Harlow and Margaret Ann Maisie of Eolia; a brother, Tom Keeser; one sister, Kathy Keeser; and a nephew, Jacob Keeser.

He was preceded in death by a brother Mark.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to Snuggle Pet Rescue, 200 Park Charles Blvd. N., St. Peters, MO 63376.

