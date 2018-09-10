Ricki Lee Burnett

Ricki Lee Burnett, 63, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. The family is honoring Ricki’s decision of cremation.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation rites.

Ricki was born Jan. 29, 1955 in Pine Bluff, Ark., the son of Leslie Jr. and Shirley Johnson Burnett.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley Williams; two sons, Shawn Burnett and wife, Mandy Jo of Bowling Green, and Craig Burnett and wife, Mandy Lynn of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Kayden Burnett, Kamden Burnett, Kannon Burnett, Austin Sloan and wife, Ashley, Landon Burnett; a brother, Terry Burnett and Debbie Grgurich; brother-in-law, Willis Straube of Bowling Green.

He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Vicki Straube.

Ricki moved to Bowling Green at a young age. He worked in heavy highway construction and retired from Emery Sapp & Sons in Columbia. Ricki was a hunter, liked auctions and loved to buy junk.

He always kept an eye out on his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Edgewood Cemetery or donor’s choice.

