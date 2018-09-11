Louisiana Museum Banquet To Have ‘Roaring Twenties’ Theme

The Louisiana Area Historical Museum will have a “Roaring Twenties” theme for its annual banquet Thursday, Nov. 8.

The event will be held at American Legion Post 370 at 420 Kelly Lane. A social hour is at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner at 6:30. Ticket sales will begin soon.

“Much of Louisiana history that is still having an impact today took place during the 1920s,” said Museum President Judy Schmidt. “We look forward to stepping back in time and highlighting some of the people and events that were a part of that decade.”

Some details will remain a mystery until the night of the banquet, but Schmidt released a few.

The Northeast District of the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to present the museum with a plaque that originally was part of the 1928 Champ Clark Bridge.

In addition, tributes are in the works for Louisiana’s Hollywood connections – actor, writer and producer Claude Gillingwater and actors Neil Cameron Hardin and his wife, Gloria.