Louisiana Visitors, Convention Bureau Receives Award To Help Boost Tourism

Representative Jim Hansen announced the Missouri Division of Tourism has awarded $4,250 to Louisiana Visitors & Convention Bureau to help fund marketing projects designed to increase tourism in Louisiana.

Louisiana Visitors & Convention Bureau will match the state funding with local funding to support specific performance-driven projects. Louisiana Visitors & Convention Bureau is funded through local lodging businesses.

Tourism continues to rank as one of the most important revenue and job-producing industries in Missouri, according to officials from the Missouri Division of Tourism. During Fiscal Year 2017 – when Missouri saw a record 42 million visitors – tourism-related employment in the state topped 313,000. Overall, the tourism industry had a $16.8 billion total economic impact on the Show-Me State in FY 2017.

Comprised of a diverse group of businesses in every county in the state, the travel industry has a broad footprint in Missouri. The money visitors spend produces business receipts at these firms that, in turn, employ Missouri residents and pay their salaries.

State and local government benefit from travel as well. State government collects taxes on the gross receipts of businesses operating in the state as well as sales and use taxes levied on the sale of goods and services to travelers. Local governments also collect sales and use taxes generated from traveler purchases.

The matching funds from Missouri Division of Tourism can be used for search engine marketing, media advertising and investment in an approved tourism marketing platform designed to attract visitors and boost visitor spending in the state.

For more information about the Division of Tourism’s cooperative marketing programs, call (573) 751-3246 or (573) 526-1551.