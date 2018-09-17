Amy Lynn Crowe

Services for Amy Lynn Crowe, 43, of Fulton, formerly of Laddonia, were held at 11 a.m., Friday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with the Rev. Tom Tenney officiating. Burial was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Ms. Crowe died Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at Riverview Nursing Home in Mokane.

She was born March 16, 1975 in Mexico, the daughter of Phillip Joe and Linda Carol Shouse Christopher.

Survivors include her mother, Linda Christopher of Fulton; one son, Dagan Crowe of Fulton; a daughter, Elsa Crowe of Fulton; and one sister, Lori Lynn Christopher of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Joe Christopher and her brother, Aaron Brent Christopher.

Ms. Crowe was a lifetime area resident and member of the Midway Christian Church in Fulton. She was a 1993 graduate of Community R-6 High School and attended William Woods College and University of Missouri. She worked for nine years for Dr. Muraywid in Mexico. She was good with kids and ran a day care center in Columbia for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Pallbearers were Dagan Crowe, Daniel Dorn, Dwight Taylor, Nolan McGrath , John Shouse and Steve Schulte. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Davis, Jared Willingham and Alan Lawson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of Middle Tennessee, 955 Woodland St., Nashville, TN 37206.

