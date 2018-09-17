Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Country View Nursing Facility is seeking CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistants). Apply in person at 2106 West Main – Bowling Green 573-324-2216 EOE

HELP WANTED Case Management Administrative Assistant working with persons who have developmental disabilities. This full time position requires Minimum high school graduate with 2 years of office experience. Must have billing experience, secretarial and computer experience required. Must have superior organizational and communication skills. Good benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. EOE. Champ Clark Service Coordination, 912 Highway 161, Bowling Green, Mo 63334, (573) 324-6226.

HELP WANTED True Manufacturing is seeking Production Team Members, On Day Shift, In Bowling Green, Mo apply at www.truemfg.com/careers

MULTIPLE CAREER OPPORTUNITIES RN/LPN/CNA/NA/CMT’s needed in Louisiana. Maple Grove Lodge is hiring for multiple positions. We are needing nurses RN/LPN, med techs, and aides either certified or not. We are hiring for all shifts. Will provide CNA training for aides. Paid holidays, paid vacation, every other weekend off, holiday rotation schedule, flexible scheduling, 401K, insurance available including health, dental, and vision plus supplemental insurance. New attendance incentives. Payroll deduct uniforms. Career advancement opportunities! Call today or drop by and get any appliance and to set up an interview a 2407 Kentucky St., Louisiana, MO 63353, 754-5456, ask for Kari or Mel.

FULL-TIME baker/ cook, 5 days per week, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Experience required. Part-time baker/cook, 2 days per week. In Louisiana, 754-9888 to schedule interview.