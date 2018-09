Public Invited To Champ Clark Bridge Update On Saturday September 22nd

Massman Construction, and the entire Champ Clark Bridge team invite the public to come to Riverview Park in Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 29 to learn about updates on the new bridge and ask questions.

The update will begin at 10 a.m. and is anywhere from 30-60 minutes in length.

Regular updates about construction are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.