Vandalia Prairie Day Promises Entertainment For All Ages

The 2018 Prairie Days in downtown Vandalia on Saturday, Sept. 22 is sure to please anyone attending with free entertainment from music to car-motorcycle shows along with Vandalia’s own Travis Gibson hitting the main stage at 8 p.m.

The Eastern Audrain YMCA/ Library volunteers will kick off the day by sponsoring a 5K run at 7:30 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m., at the future site of the YMCA, formerly the Vandalia Library parking lot.

The annual baby show and Little Mr. & Miss Prairie Days will begin at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., on the small stage.

Craft vendors will open at 10 a.m. LaFemme Club will be selling pies again this year in the historic church in downtown Vandalia from 10 a.m.-?.

The annual Prairie Days parade will line up at the South School parking area at 10:15 a.m., and begin down Main Street at 11 a.m. Following the parade 100 Years Of Harbison-Walker Refractories will be held at noon on the small stage. The volleyball tournament and antique tractor show case will also kick off at noon.

The kid’s carnival complete with bouncy houses and games will be open from 12:30-4:30 p.m., in the grassy area adjacent to the downtown parking lot.

Jayson Orr will entertain at 1 p.m., on the small stage.

A washer tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

Clowing around with Joel Montgomery will take the main stage at 5 p.m.

The annual car cruise will begin at 5:30 p.m., while Becky Denton will take the main stage at 6 p.m., followed by Gibson and his band.